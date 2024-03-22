Shohei Ohtani's Spring Training with the Los Angeles Dodgers was going well. Until Wednesday that is. When news of his interpreter's alleged theft broke, it sent the baseball world buzzing. Now, the MLB is finally addressing the situation amid all the unrest. Releasing a statement, the league announced that a formal investigation is underway.
“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara from the news media. Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter.” (per NY Post's John Heyman)
It all started when Ohtani's interpreter and longtime friend, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers after accusations that around $4.5 million was stolen from the slugger. Mizuhara allegedly planned on using the money to cover his gambling debts. As for Ohtani, multiple sources have stated that the Dodgers' designated hitter himself does not gamble.
An unclear narrative surrounding Ohtani and Mizuhara
The story could be described as muddy. An initial ESPN report came out, centering around the claim that the money was transferred from Ohtani's bank account, according to a spokesperson on behalf of Ohtani. The narrative was later disclaimed by the spokesman himself, saying that Ohtani's legal representatives would issue a statement.
And immediately, Ohtani's lawyers accused the interpreter of theft.
“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” Berk Brettler LLP said, per ESPN.
Ohtani's reps then contacted law enforcement for a helping hand on the matter. Amid the ongoing investigations by authorities and the MLB, the Dodgers superstar is expected to remain on the active roster, per Alden Gonzalez.
My understanding is that — unless something dramatic happens — Shohei Ohtani will remain on the Dodgers’ active roster and will continue to play while MLB’s investigation unfolds. (1/2)
— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 22, 2024
Shohei Ohtani faces a huge obstacle to start off Dodgers' tenure
The biggest story surrounding the MLB offseason revolved around Ohtani's contract with the Dodgers. The two-way sensation landed the biggest deal in league history — a whopping $700 million for 10 years.