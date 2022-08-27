Mookie Betts adds to Hall of Fame resume with record-setting home run

It’s no secret that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is one of the best players in the game. He’s the definition of a five-tool guy who can truly do it all. On Friday, he also set another impressive record that just solidifies his spot in the Hall of Fame, even more, when it’s all said and done.

Betts registered his 20th career multi-HR game, surpassing Alfonso Soriano for the most by any leadoff hitter in MLB history.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Mookie Betts's 20th career multi-HR game out of the leadoff spot breaks a tie with Alfonso Soriano for the most such games in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/MwHDFDNMM2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the two-run shot from Mookie Betts, where he gave the Dodgers the lead in the seventh inning:

Such a sweet swing. Betts is in the midst of another fantastic campaign, hitting .273 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI in 105 games entering Friday night. As of writing, he’s 4 for 6 against the Marlins as LA currently leads 10-5 in extra innings.

The Dodgers are above the pack in the big leagues with the best record at 86-37 and clearly look like a legitimate World Series contender once again. While they did just lose Walker Buehler to Tommy John, Dave Roberts still has a solid rotation consisting of many quality arms. Plus, this lineup is just scary. Mookie Betts is the focal point followed by the likes of Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy, among others.

It’s clear Los Angeles will be playing deep into October and it won’t be a surprise to see Betts break some more records along the way. His greatness just shines every time he steps on the diamond.