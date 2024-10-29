The Los Angeles Dodgers are a win away from capturing the 2024 World Series crown after they won Game 3 in enemy territory. With Walker Buehler on the mound for Los Angeles, the National League champions humbled the New York Yankees anew, as the Dodgers won Tuesday night in the Bronx, 4-2. With that Buehler and company now have a a commanding 3-0 lead in what is turning out to be a one-sided Fall Classic between two storied baseball clubs.

Buehler's success in Game 3 was an emotional one for the 30-year-old pitcher who had battled injuries in recent years, uncertain whether he'd be able to stand on the mound in a World Series game after all that he went through. But in Game 3, Buehler was at the top of his game, silencing the bats of the Yankees for five innings, allowing zero runs and just two hits with a pair of free passes issued while striking out five New York hitters.

Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was among those who gave props to Buehler after Game 3.

“There's a lot of questions about him,” Betts said of Buehler, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “But when those lights turn on, this is the real Walker Buehler.”

Walker Buehler keeps on proving himself in the World Series

In three starts in the 2024 MLB postseason, Buehler has allowed six earned runs on 12 hits with five walks and 11 strikeouts through 14.0 innings of work. His ERA in those games is 3.86, which isn't much to write home about but as Betts said, Buehler gets it going when the lights are on it's brightest.

In three World Series starts, dating back to the 2018 World Series versus the Boston Red Sox and including the Fall Classic in 2020 opposite the Tampa Bay Rays, Buehler has a World Series ERA of 0.50. That is the sixth-lowest ERA for a pitcher in his first three World Series starts since 1913, as noted by Gonzalez.

“It’s weird,” Buehler said of his penchant for having a great outing when it matters the mostl, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

“For me, I think the playoffs, big games, that’s always been the only thing I really cared about,” addeded Buehler, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers last January worth $$8.025 million. “I was kind of awful all year. I think once you get to the playoffs, the adrenaline, I think whatever fear I had about my elbow or trying to throw a certain pitch or whatever goes away, because it’s all now, it’s all go. It’s helped me I think.”