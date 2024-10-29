The Los Angeles Dodgers are relentless and they continue to dominate the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. After taking care of business again on Monday night at Yankee Stadium with a 4-2 victory, Los Angeles is now just a win away from winning the club's second World Series under the guidance of manager Dave Roberts.

Dave Roberts can't wait for the Dodgers to finish the Yankees

Following the Dodgers' latest victory, Roberts issued a strong message about his team's desire to finish the series and have a party back home.

“We want that parade,” said Roberts, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

In Game 3, the Dodgers were masterful again at the plate and on the mound. Walker Buehler got the start in that contest and went on to pitch five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and issuing a pair of walks with five strikeouts. Los Angeles' bullpen then ensured that Buehler's solid outing wouldn't go to waste, though, the Yankees threatened in the ninth inning when Michael Kopech gave up two earned runs off of a home run from Alex Verdugo.

Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman stayed hot with another home run. Freeman hit a two-run blast in the first inning that also drove Shohei Ohtani home and set the tone in favor of the Dodgers, who have now won four games in a row, dating back to Game 6 of the 2024 National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. The 35-year-old Freeman has simply been incredible in this Fall Classic where he has gone 4-for-12 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

There is only one instance in the last 11 World Series meetings between the Dodgers and the Yankees that a sweep occurred and that took place way back in 1963, with Los Angeles coming out on top, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Moreover, the Yankees have not been swept in a World Series since they were dominated by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dodgers, who most recently won the MLB championship in the 2020 season, can claim the 2024 World Series crown as soon as this Tuesday evening in the Bronx. Los Angeles has yet to name a starter for Game 4 at the time of this writing. The Yankees, on the other hand, are scheduled to start right-hander Luis Gil on the mound, who last toed the rubber in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians.