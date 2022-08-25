Mookie Betts’ first trip back to Boston vs. Red Sox revealed in Dodgers’ 2023 schedule release

Mookie Betts will be staring at the Green Monster again in 2023. But the bigger monster he might have to deal with in Beantown could be a hostile Boston Red Sox crowd that hasn’t still quite gotten over his decision to sign a mega-deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Whatever the case is, Betts and the Dodgers are coming to Fenway Park in August of 2023, and that’s a series everyone should have circled on their calendars.

The 2023 schedule is here! Which series are you most excited about? 🗓: https://t.co/A0xMObxzW8 pic.twitter.com/lK9Y57L6BC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2022

Per MLB’s schedule release: Mookie Betts will make his official return to Boston to play the Red Sox on August 25. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 24, 2022

It could be remembered that Mookie Betts was traded by the Red Sox to the Dodgers in 2020 together with David Price. In return, the Red Sox got Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. In the 2020 offseason, Mookie Betts inked a massive 12-year contract extension with the Dodgers worth $365 million. As expected, Betts has been worth every penny so far for Los Angeles. In his first two full seasons in Dodgers uniform, Betts has become an All-Star twice and slashed 269/.357/.510 with 50 home runs and 120 RBI. Mookie Betts was also an integral part of the Los Angeles team that went all the way to win the 2020 World Series.

Red Sox fans still have some open wounds following the departure of Mookie Betts, whom they hoped then would ink a long-term extension with the team. Nevertheless, Mookie Betts had delivered everything the Red Sox needed of him during his time in Boston. Each season 2015 to 2019, Betts led the Red Sox in Wins Above Replacement and also helped the franchise score a World Series title in 2018.