The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres once again on Friday night at Dodger Stadium by a final score of 4-2. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman clubbed back-to-back clutch home runs in the seventh inning to propel LA to the victory. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped superstar-caliber praise on both players after the win, per SportsNet LA on Twitter.

“That’s why they’re superstars,” Roberts said. “Every time they get up to the bat they can change the game. And tonight, we didn’t cash in on some opportunities early situationally which made it a game in the seventh. But for those guys to come up with some big homers, was a big lift.”

Dustin May also turned in a quality performance on the mound, spinning 6.2 innings of two-run baseball for the Dodgers. May continues to not get much swing-and-miss, recording only three strikeouts, but he was effective nonetheless.

The Dodgers moved to 24-15 with the win, having earned victories in eight of their past ten games overall. Los Angeles enters Saturday with a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, while the Padres are now five games back.

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (4-3, 3.77) to the mound on Saturday to oppose Padres SP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 6.75). Musgrove opened the season on the IL and is still looking to find his form since returning. Urias has endured a couple of forgettable outings, but has been strong for the most part.

First pitch for the Padres-Dodgers clash is scheduled for 4:15 PM PST in Los Angeles.