Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie James Outman has stolen the show so far in 2023. However, another Dodgers rookie is heating up. Miguel Vargas is beginning to display his power potential, with seven of his last 14 extra base hits coming since May 2, per Clint Pasillas of si.com. Vargas is still hitting just .219 on the season, but he’s blasted home runs in back-to-back games.

Miguel Vargas is regarded as a pure hitter. He excels at taking the ball to all parts of the field and offers sneaky power. He now has four home runs on the season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him surpass the 20-home run mark by season’s end.

Los Angeles believes in his potential. At just 23-years old, the sky seems to be the limit for him. He still has some development to do at the plate, but Vargas may be the next Dodgers’ star alongside James Outman.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following a fairly mediocre start to the season, the Dodgers are playing well over the past couple of weeks. Los Angeles has gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, most recently taking two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers on the road. The San Diego Padres received the most hype in the NL West heading into the year, but the Dodgers simply don’t care. They are confident in their ability to still win the division.

James Outman, Miguel Vargas, and the Dodgers will host the Padres for a three-game series in Los Angeles beginning Friday. The Dodgers won their series versus San Diego last week 2-1 on the road, so the Padres will be seeking revenge at Dodger Stadium this weekend.