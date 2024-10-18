The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken control of their NLCS series vs. the New York Mets after winning Game 4, and taking a 3-1 lead heading to Citi Field for Game 5. While winning the pivotal game was impressive, how the Dodgers won is even more impressive. First, Shohei Ohtani scored four times after hitting a leadoff homer, as the team cruised to a 10-2 victory. After the game, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had some jokes for Freddie Freeman during his postgame spot for the Fox Sports broadcast.

“This is the second game we won without Freddie, so maybe Freddie needs to not play anymore,” Betts told David Ortiz, earning laughs among the panel of Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, and Derek Jeter.

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers def. Mets, Dodgers lead series 3-1

With the Game 4 win over the Mets, the Dodgers are now one win away from winning the NLCS and advancing to the World Series, their first trip there since winning it all in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Dominant wins from the LA team may have shown that they've figured out how to win consistently in the postseason, and manager Dave Roberts seemed to agree.

“I love the way that our guys haven't let off the gas,” the skipper said, via a report from the Associated Press. “We don't want to give these guys any momentum.”

While Betts had a big game, Max Muncy also set a postseason record of reaching base safely in 12 straight plate appearances. Their combined efforts have also pushed the Dodgers to one win away from winning their 25th pennant, the most in National League history.

What's the secret for their success? Betts said it's keeping a level head through all the postseason highs and lows.

“You just ride these emotions. I've tried to stay even-keeled and all those things. At a time like this, that doesn't really work, so you've just got to jump on the rollercoaster and enjoy the ride,” he said.

Heading back to the Mets' Citi Field for Game 5 of the NLCS, the Dodgers will play Jack Flaherty against his hometown team, looking to book their ticket to the World Series.

Meanwhile, the $700-million man Shohei Ohtani said that Freeman had spoken to him before the game. As Mookie Betts mentioned, Freddie Freeman's ankle injury sidelined him for the last two games.

“Freddie talked to me to make sure that I joined the party earlier rather than later,” Ohtani said via interpreter. “So I was able to do that this time in my first at-bat.”

Looking ahead

However, while winning three games is good, the first team to win four games wins a seven-game series. The Mets should play with necessary desperation, in front of their home fans, to avoid elimination.

Likewise, the Dodgers will have to play with toughness and desperation of their own and prove that they are a World Series team, despite all the injuries and lows during the season.