Shohei Ohtani posed for a picture with a woman who is believed to be his wife before the Los Angeles Dodgers took their flight to Korea for the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.
Image via the Dodgers:
Wheels up to Seoul.
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 14, 2024
Early in spring training, Shohei Ohtani revealed he had previously got married to a woman from Japan. However, it was unknown who she was until now.
“To all my friends and fans throughout , I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” Ohtani wrote on Instagram in late February.
The woman, Mamiko Tanaka, is reportedly a Japanese professional basketball player, per World Baseball Classic reporter Shawn Spradling.
Spradling shared a video of her highlights:
Mamiko Tanaka: a normal Japanese woman
— Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 14, 2024
There was initially no confirmation that the woman was Ohtani's wife after the pictures surfaced. However, ABC7 Eyewitness news confirmed the reports.
“Responding to an inquiry from ABC7, the team confirmed that the woman pictured is Ohtani's wife but did not identify her by name,” ABC 7 Eyewitness News wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Fans react to Shohei Ohtani wife reveal
Fans are incredibly excited for Ohtani and his wife.
Now Ohtani and the Dodgers will try to focus on defeating the Padres in Korea in what should be an exciting two-game series.