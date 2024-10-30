The Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated 11-4 in Game 4 of the World Series. LA still holds a 3-1 series lead, but the New York Yankees' victory on Tuesday has given them some momentum in the series. So what went wrong for the Dodgers in Game 4? Their offense was inconsistent, which is something Mookie Betts addressed after the game.

“We're human beings and we're not machines up there,” Betts said after Tuesday's game, via SportsNet LA. “We had a bad game, it's part of it. So we got to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”

Betts went 1-4 with a run scored on Tuesday. Overall, Los Angeles had six hits and eight strikeouts. It was not a terrible offensive game by any means, but the Dodgers did not play up to their standards. Of course, surrendering 11 runs is not exactly a recipe for success.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's third inning grand slam gave New York the lead and they did not look back. New York seized some momentum as aforementioned, but the Dodgers still have a commanding World Series lead.

Mookie Betts confident in Dodgers

The series is not over. Betts understands that the Yankees will not go down without a fight, something that was displayed on Tuesday.

“I mean, we're up 3-1 right now,” Betts said. “We feel pretty good about it, but you know that they're going to fight. It doesn't matter what the score is… They're going to fight. No lead is safe until you win the fourth game… They did not make it this far on accident. They're a really good ball club and they showed it tonight.”

New York played well throughout the regular season and carried that momentum into the postseason. The Yankees ultimately clinched a World Series appearance. New York even led in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, but Freddie Freeman sent Dodgers fans home happy in LA with a Game 1 walk-off grand slam. The moment led to the Dodgers winning Games 2 and 3 as well.

The Yankees can make things especially interesting by winning Game 5 following their Game 4 victory. Mookie Betts understands that the series is far from over. He has plenty of World Series experience, having won the 2018 Fall Classic with the Boston Red Sox before accomplishing the feat once again with the Dodgers in 2020.

Yankees not giving up

The Yankees turned the page in Game 4. Betts acknowledged that New York displayed “fight” in the game.

“Fight,” Betts said of what he saw from the Yankees. “I mean, they're going to fight. If you made it this far, you have a resilient team that's going to fight the whole time. We expect that.”

The Yankees are set to send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound for Game 5. Cole is a star pitcher who is more than capable of shutting down any lineup in the sport. The Dodgers will look to bounce back and find an offensive rhythm once again on Wednesday night.

First pitch for Game 5 is scheduled for 8:08 PM EST in New York.