The Los Angeles Dodgers saw their first chance to clinch the World Series come and go on Tuesday night as the New York Yankees' bats caught fire and propelled them to an 11-4 win. Of course, the Dodgers will still be feeling good about their chances to being another title home to Los Angeles as they still hold a commanding 3-1 lead.

The Dodgers' pitching staff has held the powerful Yankees lineup down for most of this series, but New York finally found its stride at the plate in this one. The Yankees crushed three home runs, including a monster third inning grand slam by Anthony Volpe, to break the game open and avoid the sweep.

Despite the loss, Dodgers star Freddie Freeman wasn't surprised by the Yankees' performance and is already turning the page to Wednesday's Game 5, according to SportsNet LA.

“I'm not surprised,” Freeman said. “They're in the World Series. They're one of the best teams in this game. We knew what we were gonna be tasked with tonight. They had their bats going today, so hopefully Jack (Flaherty) calms them down and we score more runs than them.”

Freeman is having an incredible World Series and is the clear favorite to take home MVP honors if the Dodgers are indeed able to close the Yankees out later this week. Despite playing with an injured ankle, Freeman has hit a home run in all four games of this series so far, including his legendary walk-off grand slam to win Game 1 in extra innings. In addition to that, Freeman legged out a double play ball and just beat the throw to first to score another run for the Dodgers in Game 4.

The pitching matchups will reset for both sides in Game 5 after the Dodgers were forced to throw their bullpen in Game 4. Jack Flaherty will go for Los Angeles while Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will get the ball for Aaron Boone. Both guys threw their best stuff in Game 1 of this series, giving up one earned run each while both working into the sixth inning.

If both guys continue their hot form of late, expect another pitcher's duel that could come down to the wire as the Yankees try to stave off elimination and send the series back to Los Angeles for a Game 6.