Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated 5-2 by the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Petco Park. Mookie Betts was later asked if facing San Diego has a different feel after the Padres eliminated the Dodgers from the playoffs in 2022, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

“Not for me,” Betts said. “But if you want to let the outside noise kind of control you, then sure. It’s still the same game that we always play.”

It is must-watch TV when the Dodgers and Padres square off. Los Angeles had previously performed especially well against San Diego, but the Padres got their revenge in the 2022 playoffs. Following the Dodgers’ 111-win ’22 campaign, the Padres ultimately eliminated them in the NLDS.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the Dodgers, it was certainly a difficult ending to an otherwise incredible season. They were left searching for answers but had a relatively quiet offseason. Meanwhile, the Padres went out and spent no shortage of money in free agency. Nevertheless, the Dodgers still lead the NL West despite losing on Friday. The Padres, however, are just one game behind LA in the standings.

Although it’s only May, this series features a postseason-like atmosphere. Both teams understand how important these games are, as there’s a chance the NL West title could come down to a single contest. For Mookie Betts, though, he’s staying focused on playing his brand of baseball. Betts doesn’t want to let his opponent change how he approaches the game.

Game 2 of the Dodgers-Padres weekend series is scheduled for 5:40 PM PST in San Diego.