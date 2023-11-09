Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is expected to play more second base this season and that could hint at other positional changes

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly active in their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, but there are other changes around the team as well.

Team GM Brandon Gomes says the Dodgers will likely have changes to their outfield, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

” Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes blamed hand injuries as major factor in Miguel Vargas' struggles that landed him back in AAA. Expectation is Mookie Betts will play a lot of 2B again next year so Vargas and Michael Busch might have to find playing time elsewhere, potentially LF”

Betts started 77 games in right field for the Dodgers last season, but also 62 games at second base (plus 12 at shortstop). He didn't just help the team with his defensive versatility. Betts is a contender for the NL MVP after having a monster year, hitting .307 with 38 home runs and 107 RBIs.

While the Dodgers fell in the postseason in disappointing fashion, Betts still made it to the World Series this year, working as a correspondent for MLB.

As for Vargas and Busch, one of the two will need to separate themselves during 2024 Spring Training in order to solidify a role with the team, whether that's in left field or somewhere else.

Gomes has a lot of roster juggling to figure out as he tries to make enough room to entice Ohtani to sign in free agency. The team recently declined to make qualifying offers to J.D. Martinez and pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Declining Martinez makes particular sense if the Dodgers believe they have a legitimate shot at Ohtani.