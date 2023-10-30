Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is still going to be at the 2023 World Series despite LA's playoff elimination in the NLDS. Betts is reportedly going to work as a “World Series Correspondent” for Game 3, MLB announced via J.P. Hoornstra.

Betts will reportedly “provide content and provide behind the scenes access to the Fall Classic across MLB platforms and social media takeovers.” Seeing Betts at the World Series will likely be a bittersweet feeling for Dodgers fans. They obviously wish it was their team playing in the series, but at least one of LA's star players will be featured in Game 3.

Mookie Betts at the World Series

Betts is the perfect candidate to work as a World Series Correspondent. Not only does Betts have an outgoing and likable personality, but he also has a YouTube channel where he produces MLB content. The Dodgers star clearly has an interest in growing the game through social media, and he will have an opportunity to do that on Monday.

Betts did struggle during the Dodgers' NLDS loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But he's still a champion, having already won two World Series (one with the Dodgers in 2020, and another with the Boston Red Sox in 2018). So Mookie Betts certainly knows a lot about the Fall Classic.

The Diamondbacks ended up upsetting the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS and are now squaring off against the Texas Rangers in the World Series. The series is currently tied up at one game apiece, meaning this Game 3 affair will be pivotal for both clubs.