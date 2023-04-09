Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten out to a so-so start to the season with their 5-4 record. As Dave Roberts looks to ignite a spark under the Dodgers, Los Angeles’ manager has come with a new plan at closer.

Roberts didn’t necessarily name Evan Phillips the closer. However, Roberts said that Phillips would get more opportunities in the ninth-inning compared to other Dodgers’ pitchers, via David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.

Phillips has been with the Dodgers since 2021. While he pitched just seven games that season, Phillips burst onto the scene in 2022. The right-hander appeared in 64 games – a team-high for the Dodgers – and pitched to a 1.14 ERA and a 77/15 K/BB ratio.

It was far and away the best season of Phillips’ six-year MLB career. To that point, Phillips’ career-high in appearances was 25. However, he held a disappointing 6.43 ERA that season. Phillips not only almost tripled his appearances, but proved that he has truly grown as a relief pitcher.

That growth has given Phillips a longer leash in the eyes of Dave Roberts. He has already made four appearances in 2022 and has yet to give up an earned run. With two saves already on the season, Los Angeles expects that number to only shoot up.

Evan Phillips isn’t the Dodgers’ official closer. Roberts stopped short of that promotion. However, it’s clear that Phillips has impressed the franchise in his two short years in LA. His impressive growth has made him a valuable member of the Dodgers’ bullpen. Now, Phillips will have an opportunity to earn an even bigger piece of the pie in Los Angeles.