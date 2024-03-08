The Los Angeles Dodgers are making a defensive switch. On Friday, the team disclosed that superstar Mookie Betts will be fielded at shortstop for the upcoming season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Betts, who is primarily a second baseman, will be switching positions with Gavin Lux due to the latter's defensive issues. According to team manager Dave Roberts, the decision is “permanent, for now.”
Betts has experience at the shortstop position himself. Last season, the seven-time All-Star appeared in 16 games as SS, tallying 16 putouts and 27 assists in 98 innings. While the position isn't new to him, a full-time switch to one of baseball's most demanding spots is still surprising and the Dodgers trust that their star can pull it off.
Lux's move to second base ensures that he's still in the team's batting lineup. With the offseason acquisition of Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers were unable to tag Lux as the team's designated hitter. In 2023, the 26-year-old was out for the season due to an injury, prompting Miguel Rojas to take on SS duties. It seems that Lux is still getting his groove back, as he's had a slow start this Spring Training.
The batting department is no problem for Gavin Lux though. Prior to getting hurt, the Wisconsin native slashed .276/.346/.399 as the league leader in triples during the 2022 season.
As for Mookie Betts, everyone knows what the two-time World Series champ can do. With a slashline of .307/.408/.579 to go with 39 homers last year, Betts won his sixth Silver Slugger award last year.
All in all, with a fully loaded lineup, the Betts, Lux and the rest of the Dodgers aim for nothing less than a World Series victory this 2024.