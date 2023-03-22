A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

People are running out of words to describe how incredible a baseball player Shohei Ohtani is. After closing out Japan’s 3-2 win in the finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic against Mike Trout and the United States, everyone just wants to talk about the greatness of the Los Angeles Angels baseball unicorn.

At this moment, baseball fans are smashing the replay button of the showdown in the ninth inning of Japan vs USA between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. And if you haven’t seen yet the Japanese call of Ohtani’s punchout of his Angels teammate, then please stop whatever it is you’re doing and hear this.

AS CALLED ON JAPANESE TV: pic.twitter.com/g2KcTBua4B — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 22, 2023

You don’t have to understand what was being said. It’s definitely about jubilation over how Japan has found its way back to the top of the baseball world, thanks in part to Shohei Ohtani’s heroic save.

Ohtani started that inning with a walk issued to Jeff McNeil before Japan got McNeil and Mookie Betts on a ground-out double. Mike Trout would step up to the plate with Team USA hoping that the future Hall of Famer will be able to muster enough to extend the game. Unfortunately, Shohei Ohtani proved to be just too good for Trout, who was struck out in six pitches.

Ohtani and Japan topped Pool B play with a 4-0 record, scoring 38 runs while allowing only eight. They smothered Italy in the quarterfinals, 9-3, and pulled off a miraculous come-from-behind 6-5 win versus Mexico in the semis.

And on Tuesday night, Shohei Ohtani and Japan are once again crowned the king of the baseball universe.