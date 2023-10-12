As the old adage goes, “it ain't over until the fat lady sings.” And on Wednesday night, she has indeed sung her last goodbyes to the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2023 season. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the NLDS, the Dodgers proceeded to muster a whole bunch of nothing on offense against an Arizona Diamondbacks team with nothing to lose, losing 4-2 in Game 3 at Chase Field to head for yet another early postseason exit — a worrying trend relative to their dominance over the NL West during the regular season.

THE DBACKS SWEEP THE DODGERS pic.twitter.com/ykNWoovUOe — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 12, 2023

The MLB playoffs is always a crapshoot, and it's the sport that has the most unpredictability when it comes to its postseason. And chaos reigned supreme yet again. The Diamondbacks, despite winning just 84 games and nearly missing out on the playoffs (by just one game), are now off to the NLCS where they're awaiting the winner of the heated matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on the other side of the bracket.

“Congrats & tip the hat to the @Dbacks as they sweep the @Dodgers with tonight’s 4-2 victory . The Dodgers had a fantastic regular season but could not get anything going vs Arizona,” Hall of Fame sports analyst Dick Vitale wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

The disparity in the on-paper talent between the two teams cannot be overstated. The Dodgers had two legitimate MVP candidates in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, not to mention the impressive depth they've amassed due to their limitless resources. Their payroll dwarfs that of the Diamondbacks'. But Arizona's sweep of LA is yet another piece of evidence to the fact that money can't buy you championships in professional sports.

Dodgers payroll: 210 million

Dbacks payroll: 116 million

Watching the Dbacks sweep the Dodgers in the playoffs: PRICELESS — TheKroppTop (@TheKroppTop) October 12, 2023

Thus, the Diamondbacks fans' level of euphoria is understandable. The Dodgers looked like one of the teams to beat in the postseason, yet here they are, exiting the playoffs in the NLDS for the fourth time in the past five years. Credit must go to the Diamondbacks for slaying the giants, as the winning team's achievement may go under the radar due to how disappointing this playoff exit is for the Dodgers.

D-backs sweep the Dodgers and all the talk is about the Dodgers. Love it this way. — Shawn DePaz (@shawn_depaz) October 12, 2023

BUB’s in downtown SAN DIEGO after the dbacks sweep the dodgers wow pic.twitter.com/hYfLUJMzQU — al (@suuuuhdudeeee) October 12, 2023

To be able to sweep the division rival Dodgers, at home, in front of a sellout crowd. To go to the NLCS for the first time since 2007. And after so many said they couldn’t do it. Enjoy this, Arizona. — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) October 12, 2023

Now, the Diamondbacks can look forward to continuing their underdog ways as they head to the NLCS for the first time since 2007.