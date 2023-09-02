Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late great Kobe Bryant, threw the ceremonial first pitch on Friday in celebration of the Los Angeles Dodgers' “Lakers Night.” Sure enough, seeing Natalia and the Bryant family participate in the event had many fans feeling bittersweet.

While it's awesome to see Natalia and the rest of the Bryants happy and celebrating the legacy of the Black Mamba, many fans couldn't help but miss Kobe. After all, Natalia's ceremonial first pitch marks 23 years since Kobe himself threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Dodgers back in 2020.

23 years ago, Kobe Bryant threw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium 🐍 Tonight, his daughter Natalia did in his honor 💜 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/T3ezM0EEjQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

Several fans expressed that they are in tears seeing Natalia Bryant grace the event, while many others shared how much they are missing Kobe Bryant after seeing his daughter.

“RIP KOBE WE MISS YOU,” one commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“Man I miss Kobe so much he's my favorite Laker of all time,” a Boston Celtics fan account added.

“Glad to see the Bryant family out!!” a third fan said.

Many others hailed the “beautiful moment” and noted that it's really great to see the Bryants doing well after the 2020 tragedy that hit them. Kobe and his daughter Gigi passed away along with seven others in a helicopter accident in January of that year.

Even making the day more special, Kobe's daughter Bianka also had a role on “Lakers Night,” as she did the traditional pre-game intros. She declared “It's time for Dodger baseball!” with Natalia, her younger sister Capri and their mother Vanessa by her side.

“It’s time for Dodger baseball!” Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Bianka, had the honors at ‘Lakers Night’ 💜👏 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/yiSZyJccgH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

What a beautiful scene, indeed.