One of the main topics receiving the most attention for the Los Angeles Dodgers during spring training has been Noah Syndergaard’s velocity. The veteran has pitched well for the most part, but his velo hasn’t exactly jumped off the radar gun. Syndergaard revealed that he’s been dealing with a blister over the past few months which was bothering him in his Tuesday spring training outing, per Fabian Ardaya.

Some fans may not think twice about a blister ailment. However, pitchers have struggled in the past when dealing with blisters on their pitching hand. It can lead to inconsistency and trouble with their grip on the baseball. Additionally, it can cause a dip in velocity. This will be something to monitor moving forward with Opening Day just over a week away.

Noah Syndergaard has been vocal in regards to his velocity this spring.

“Not really,” Syndergaard previously responded when asked if his velocity is where he expected it to be in spring training, per Bill Plunkett. “But it’s just motivation to keep on working. I’m not too worried about it. I know it’s still in there. Just trying to re-learn how to throw hard again. Not the easiest thing to do.”

He has aspirations of reaching the 100 MPH mark this year. It should be noted that he can still increase his velocity as the season continues on. In the end, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers will be content as long as Syndergaard performs well, regardless of where his fastball sits on the radar gun.

Noah Syndergaard and the Dodgers are hopeful that this blister ailment won’t linger much longer.