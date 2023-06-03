Following another difficult Noah Syndergaard start, many fans wanted the former All-Star to be removed from the starting rotation, or at least given some time off. Instead, with the Los Angeles Dodgers dealing with depth concerns, Syndergaard will get at least one more opportunity. Ahead of Friday's LA Dodgers-New York Yankees game, Dave Roberts said Syndergaard will make his next start against the Cincinnati Reds, per David Vassegh.

The decision comes after Roberts previously made rather cryptic comments about Syndergaard.

“As an organization, we've got to continue to figure out which guys give us the best chance to win on a particular day as far as starters,” Roberts said, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. “I don't know right now what the plan as far as Noah, when he's going to start next.”

Syndergaard is doing all he can to bounce back for the Dodgers. He made a heartbreaking admission following his disappointing start versus the Reds, an outing that saw him surrender five more earned runs.

“I would give my hypothetical first-born to be the old me again. I'll do anything possible to get back to that,” Syndergaard said, via Toribio as well.

Fans are likely wondering how much longer of a leash Syndergaard, who now owns a 6.54 ERA in 2023, will have with the Dodgers.

Noah Syndergaard's Dodgers future

With Julio Urias and Dustin May injured, the Dodgers don't have many legitimate rotation options at the moment. Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin are currently locked into the rotation. Bobby Miller has impressed through his first two big league starts, and Michael Grove will make his first start since returning from injury on Saturday.

Gavin Stone is another rotation option, but he's battled underperformance as well. For now, believe it or not, Noah Syndergaard is arguably the Dodgers' fifth best option.

Los Angeles is hopeful he can get back on track and figure things out. Although he hasn't displayed any signs of that, the Dodgers are known for helping pitchers turn their careers around. Pitching coach Mark Prior will try to work his magic in this situation.

If not, the Dodgers will need to make a difficult decision on Syndergaard. Los Angeles wants to win and can't afford to keep him in the rotation much longer if he continues to struggle at such an alarming rate.

Designating him for assignment could be an option, but Los Angeles may also opt to move him to the bullpen.

For now, all Syndergaard can do is try to rebound and convince the Dodgers he's still worth giving a rotation spot to despite his 2023 underperformance.