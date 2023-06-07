The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) visit the Cincinnati Reds (28-33) for the second of their three-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Reds jumped out to an early series lead thanks to their 9-8 win in yesterday's opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Reds prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Dodgers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Reds Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-102)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 11 (-120)

Under: 11 (-102)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Reds

TV: Spectrum, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Second in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 34-27 (56%)

Over Record: 35-24-2 (59%)

The Dodgers jumped out to an early 8-3 lead before their bullpen blew the opener in the ninth inning. Still, the Dodgers carry a ton of momentum after a strong month of May that saw them finish 18-10. While they have now lost three consecutive games, Los Angeles boasts arguably the most potent lineup in the majors – ranking third in runs, fourth in total bases, and first in isolated power. Additionally, the Dodgers walk at the second-highest rate in the league and maintain their strong offensive stats despite holding the MLB's fourth-lowest BABIP. Consequently, the Dodgers need a stellar outing from their pitching staff and for their bullpen to not fall apart if they want to cover as road underdogs.

Righty Noah Syndergaard (1-4) makes his 12th start of the season for the Dodgers tonight. Syndergaard has struggled in his inaugural year with Los Angeles – holding an abysmal 6.54 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 11 starts. While Syndergaard hasn't allowed much hard contact and has featured elite control, opposing teams have pounded him to the tune of a .302 average. Coming off a pair of rough starts that saw him give up 11 runs in his last 11 innings, the 30-year-old doesn't project for a particularly strong start tonight. While the matchup isn't great in a hitter-friendly ballpark, the Reds have notably performed worse against righties (.704 OPS) compared to lefties (.772 OPS).

Although the Dodgers bullpen blew the opener last night, their offense fared well and generated eight runs on eight hits. They blasted two home runs courtesy of Freddie Freeman and JD Martinez and could very well find success in that department considering their league-leading 4.4% home run rate. Playing at one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the majors, expect Freeman to stay hot following his grand slam yesterday. The former MVP has been red-hot over the last month – during which he's batted .374, blasted six home runs, and driven in 25 RBI.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 36-25 (59%)

Over Record: 34-27 (56%)

Despite going down 8-3 against the Dodgers yesterday, the Reds chipped away at the deficit before Matt McLain capped a three-run ninth with a walk-off single. That was just the latest in what has been a strong turnaround for Cincinnati following a rough opening month. What was once a bottom-tier lineup, the debut of a number of top prospects has slowly transformed the Reds into a formidable foe. Chief among those was prized rookie Elly De La Cruz who went 1/3 with a double and two walks in his long-awaited debut. With buzz building around Great America Ballpark, the Reds certainly project as a tasty underdog play at home tonight. That said, they'll likely need a stronger night from their pitching staff if they want to cover as 1.5-run underdogs.

Lefty Brandon Williamson (0-0) makes his fifth start of the season for the Reds tonight. The 25-year-old rookie has pitched well despite some so-so ratios. Through four starts he owns a 4.29 ERA and 1.33 WHIP while the team has gone 3-1 in his starts. He is coming off his best start of the year as well – going a career-high 6.2 innings while allowing just two earned runs on five hits against the Brewers. Walks remain an issue for Williamson – he's given multiple free passes in each of his four starts. He doesn't boast eye-popping underlying numbers but does own a strong 48% Whiff rate. While the Dodgers pose a tough matchup for the rookie, they notably hit worse against lefties (.229 AVG) compared to righties (.246 AVG).

All eyes were on the debut of De La Cruz last night, he was hardly the only notable Reds hitter. Fellow rookie Matt McLain continued the torrid start to his career – going 3/6 while driving in the game-winning run in the ninth. Through 20 games, McClain holds a stellar .341 average while blasting two home runs and driving in 10 runs.

Final Dodgers-Reds Prediction & Pick

While it took a ninth-inning miracle for the Reds to cover last night, they should fare much better tonight with a struggling Noah Syndergaard on the bump for the Dodgers.

Final Dodgers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-118)