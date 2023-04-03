A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Noah Syndergaard finally got his chance to pitch in a regular season game for his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Sunday. However, it did not have the ideal end for Syndergaard, as the Dodgers ultimately lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-1, despite a sterling performance from the right-hander.

Nevertheless, Noah Syndergaard relished the opportunity.

“It was awesome,” Syndergaard said after the loss to Arizona (h/t Ron Gutterman of Dodgers insider). “I’m a big believer in first impressions, and it’s a new home, a new fan base. I just wanted to go out there and execute, attack hitters and leave a really good first impression.”

In the six innings he was on the mound, Noah Syndergaard allowed just an earned run on only four hits, while also punching out a total of six Diamondbacks hitters. He also did not issue a free pass while throwing 57 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

Unfortunately, Syndergaard couldn’t get much support from the Dodgers’ offense, which got on board first with a homer from Will Smith in the first inning and nothing from the entire roster the rest of the way.

Noah Syndergaard should get to taste the benefits of the Dodgers’ robust run support in his next starts, but for now, he will just have to build on his solid performance on the mound in his Dodgers debut.

The Dodgers will next face the Colorado Rockies at home Monday for the start of a short two-game set before taking on the Diamondbacks again for another series.