Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Noah Syndergaard was forced to leave his last start for the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a finger injury. Dave Roberts believes in Syndergaard’s recovery, but he has also devised a Dodgers backup plan just in case.

Roberts is ‘hopeful,’ that Syndergaard will be able to make his next scheduled start on Monday, via Jack Harris of the LA Times. If Syndergaard can’t go, Roberts confirmed that Gavin Stone is next in line to start.

Syndergaard left his start due to a blister that eventually turned into a large cut. He was able to throw with the cut covered on Friday. He’ll have to see how his finger responds after throwing with his wound. Assuming Syndergaard feels comfortable enough to pitch, Roberts is comfortable putting him on the mound for his next start.

While his injury is no fault of his own, Syndergaard’s debut with the Dodgers hasn’t exactly been what fans have been hoping for. Over his first seven starts, the right-hander has pitched to a 1-3 record with a 6.12 ERA and a 21/5 K/BB ratio.

If called upon, Los Angeles feels confident in Gavin Stone. While he has struggled in the majors, Stone holds an impressive 2.67 ERA and 337/85 K/BB ratio over his 56 minor league appearances.

Still, the Dodgers paid Noah Syndergaard $13 million to be mediocre. His injury was obviously a setback he couldn’t control. Dave Roberts is hopeful he can make a quick recovery and be back on the mound on time. Alongside just being healthy, Roberts is looking for Syndergaard to come back strong and become a force in the Dodgers’ rotation.