The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers engaged in a thrilling Game 2 NLDS battle at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. The intense action didn’t stop a goose from landing on the field and just chilling out during the game, shocking everybody in the building.

Everybody was confused as to whether it was a goose or a duck, including the announcers. There were also plenty of fowl ball jokes. Of course, actual avian experts made sure to note it was indeed a goose. They also explained just what the heck this goose was doing at Dodger Stadium.

An article from Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star gave more detail on the Greater White-Fronted Goose: “The Greater White-Fronted Goose is common to California, so it’s no surprise it would be in the vicinity of Dodger Stadium. ‘The pacific population also breeds in the Arctic but are primarily found in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta (YK Delta) of Alaska and these birds migrate down the Western US into the Central Valley of California and as far south as Mexico,’ Rice.org noted last year. ‘Goose surveys, conducted in California, have estimated that the Central Valley supports nearly 800,000 White-front geese from the pacific population each year.'”

But wait, there’s more about this Dodger Stadium goose:

The bird at the @Dodgers game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose. Bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night, which this species does. Learn more here: https://t.co/NqRvzFZz63 pic.twitter.com/rz4Wnm9BtC — Los Angeles Audubon (@LAAudubon) October 13, 2022

While play went on between the Dodgers and Padres for a little while with the goose on the field, the Dodger Stadium crew ultimately made a move to get it off the field. In fact, they used a garbage can to do it:

Removal of the goose: pic.twitter.com/r2JwoGIIL6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 13, 2022

This was truly a wild scene at Dodger Stadium that naturally had social media buzzing. The game itself was awesome as well, with the Padres holding off the Dodgers in a 5-3 victory to tie the series at 1-1 as things shift to San Diego.

Will we see any birds on the field at Petco Park? Stay tuned!