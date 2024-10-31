Few athletes get to go out on their own terms. The terms for Daniel Hudson's retirement are pretty sweet. The Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher is a World Series champion once again and threw his last MLB pitch on the sport's biggest stage.

Hudson, 37, confirmed his retirement from professional baseball after Game 5 Wednesday night, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. The 15-year veteran ends his career with a second ring having also won a championship with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

“This was the only reason I came back — to go out on top,” Hudson said. “And that’s what’s happening.”

Hudson wasn’t just along for the ride either. Only two Dodgers pitchers who didn’t start a game threw more innings than Hudson's 63 in the regular season. He posted a 3.00 ERA and added 10 saves with six wins.

He was nearly flawless in the playoffs, allowing one run across six outings before the Yankees hung four on him in Game 4 of the World Series. Hudson gave up Anthony Volpe's Grand Slam but did retire the final batter he faced. Luckily the Dodgers did him a favor and turned the deficit around, making Volpe's homer mostly irrelevant.

Hudson was never an All-Star but is a name baseball fans will remember. He pitched over 855 MLB innings and battled through multiple career-threatening injuries to win two World Series rings as a key arm on both.

Daniel Hudson is on top of the world as he walks into the sunset with another piece of jewelry. Two-time World Series champ sounds much cooler than the singular version. Hudson and many of his Dodgers teammates can now claim that label.

Kevin Kiermaier is also going out as a champion. The veteran outfielder did not play in the World Series but will get a ring after appearing in 34 regular season games and taking some at-bats in the NLCS for the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez gave them a shoutout before the Dodgers uncorked the champagne in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium.