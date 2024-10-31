Few athletes get to go out on their own terms. The terms for Daniel Hudson's retirement are pretty sweet. The Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher is a World Series champion once again and threw his last MLB pitch on the sport's biggest stage.

Hudson, 37, confirmed his retirement from professional baseball after Game 5 Wednesday night, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. The 15-year veteran ends his career with a second ring having also won a championship with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

“This was the only reason I came back — to go out on top,” Hudson said. “And that’s what’s happening.”

Hudson wasn’t just along for the ride either. Only two Dodgers pitchers who didn’t start a game threw more innings than Hudson's 63 in the regular season. He posted a 3.00 ERA and added 10 saves with six wins.

He was nearly flawless in the playoffs, allowing one run across six outings before the Yankees hung four on him in Game 4 of the World Series. Hudson gave up Anthony Volpe's Grand Slam but did retire the final batter he faced. Luckily the Dodgers did him a favor and turned the deficit around, making Volpe's homer mostly irrelevant.

Hudson was never an All-Star but is a name baseball fans will remember. He pitched over 855 MLB innings and battled through multiple career-threatening injuries to win two World Series rings as a key arm on both.

Related Los Angeles Dodgers NewsArticle continues below
3 Yankees most to blame for brutal World Series defeat
3 Yankees most to blame for brutal World Series defeat
Yankees legend issues blunt Dodgers warning after 2024 World Series
Yankees legend issues blunt Dodgers warning after 2024 World Series
Dodgers’ 8th World Series win in ’24 has Kobe Bryant fans in their feelings
Dodgers’ 8th World Series win in ’24 has Kobe Bryant fans in their feelings

Daniel Hudson is on top of the world as he walks into the sunset with another piece of jewelry. Two-time World Series champ sounds much cooler than the singular version. Hudson and many of his Dodgers teammates can now claim that label.

Kevin Kiermaier is also going out as a champion. The veteran outfielder did not play in the World Series but will get a ring after appearing in 34 regular season games and taking some at-bats in the NLCS for the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez gave them a shoutout before the Dodgers uncorked the champagne in the visitor's clubhouse at Yankee Stadium.