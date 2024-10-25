The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to go head-to-head in the World Series. As a result, LA is understandably focused on the Fall Classic. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made this especially clear when asked a question about LA's potential pursuit of Japanese pitcher Rōki Sasaki at some point down the road.

“Are you serious right now,” Friedman said, via Sam Blum of The Athletic. “Is that really the question… This is the World Series. This is outrageous. … Seriously this is not important right now. Thank you. That’s outrageous. It’s crazy.”

In all fairness to the reporter who asked the question, Sasaki is expected to be among the top pitchers available once he enters free agency. The 22-year-old has impressed while pitching in Japan and many MLB teams believe he can be a star in the big leagues. The Dodgers have been linked to Sasaki.

However, Friedman's frustration stems from the fact that the World Series is set to begin on Friday night. LA's primary focus is on their current roster. The Dodgers need to win four games to capture a championship.

It will probably be best to ask about a Dodgers' potential Rōki Sasaki free agency pursuit once the World Series comes to an end and the attention turns toward the offseason.

Of course, Los Angeles had a historic offseason last year, signing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez. The Dodgers also acquired Tyler Glasnow. Although Glasnow is currently injured, the moves paid off overall, as the Dodgers are in the World Series.

Adding Sasaki would only enhance the Dodgers' super-team. Sasaki will receive no shortage of interest from around the MLB world once he enters free agency, though.

For now, as Friedman made quite clear, the Dodgers are focused only on the World Series.