Tony Gonsolin is expected to begin the 2023 season on the injured list for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and Andre Jackson are expected to compete for the fifth starter spot amid Gonsolin’s injury absence. Pepiot, however, suffered a minor injury in his latest spring training outing, per Matthew Moreno.

“Something with his (Pepiot’s) side. Kind of something in the midsection of his body. We just felt after that long third inning, we felt it was smart to put on that next inning and get him ready for his next start,” Dave Roberts said.

The ailment doesn’t appear to be serious, and Roberts believes Ryan Pepiot can still make his next start. Nevertheless, the team will be sure to closely monitor his status moving forward.

The Dodgers have a number of questions that still need answers ahead of the 2023 regular season. Los Angeles has uncertainty in their outfield, infield, and closer role heading into the campaign. And now, with Tony Gonsolin dealing with an injury, Dave Roberts and the ball club need to make a decision on a fifth starting pitcher.

Ryan Pepiot features a fairly high ceiling and is a legitimate candidate for the job. However, Michael Grove has also impressed while Andre Jackson is in the conversation.

The Dodgers have already been hit hard by the injury bug in spring training without question. The last thing they need is another player to miss time with an ailment. Fortunately, it appears as if Ryan Pepiot will be okay.