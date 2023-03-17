Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have more uncertainty heading into the 2023 season than they have over the past couple of years. Los Angeles has a number of position battles underway in spring training, and they still have questions that need answers. The Dodgers are going to be a good team once again this year, however, the San Diego Padres are right on their heels.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the biggest Dodgers questions that still need answering ahead of 2023 Opening Day.

How will the Dodgers’ outfield shake out?

Mookie Betts is the Dodgers’ right fielder. He’s expected to play second base on occasion, but he will primarily remain in right field.

Meanwhile, LA has no shortage of left and centerfield candidates. James Outman has impressed during spring training, while Trayce Thompson performed well in the World Baseball Classic for Great Britain. Jason Heyward, Chris Taylor, David Peralta, and Bradley Zimmer are all candidates as well.

Outman is the name worth keeping tabs on. He’s commanded the majority of the buzz at Dodgers’ camp, with Dave Roberts praising his effort so far during the spring.

The Dodgers may opt for a platoon situation in left and centerfield this year. However, there is a chance that an official starter is named. It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers’ outfield shakes out.

Dodgers’ rotation

Tony Gonsolin is expected to begin the 2023 campaign on the injured list. The news leaves a spot open in the Dodgers’ rotation.

Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias make up a quality 1-2 punch. Dustin May and Noah Syndergaard will fill out the 3-4 spots with Gonsolin on the IL, but who will take over the No. five spot?

Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot are the front-runners to earn the job. However, Dave Roberts also said that Andre Jackson is in the conversation. Could Los Angeles utilize a six-man rotation? It is possible, but unlikely. The Dodgers will probably name their final starter soon with Opening Day just a couple of weeks away.

Who is the closer?

This is a question that may not receive an answer for a long while. Dave Roberts has said he doesn’t think Los Angeles needs to name a closer immediately. The Dodgers are seemingly content with using a closer-by-committee approach.

Evan Phillips is the favorite for the job, if Roberts were to name a closer, but the Dodgers’ loaded bullpen has other options. Even if a closer isn’t name ahead of Opening Day, someone could run away with the gig during the season.

Can the Dodgers solve their playoff woes?

The Dodgers have won only a single World Series over the past 30 years. That victory came during the shortened 2020 season. Los Angeles has seen no shortage of postseason action during that time span, but they have struggled in the playoffs.

So can the Dodgers figure things out this year?

They will be in tremendous shape if Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw are healthy for the postseason. Even if Kershaw only makes 20-25 starts again, his presence will be crucial in the playoffs. If LA has one other starter step up, whether it be Gonsolin, May, Syndergaard, or someone else, their rotation will give them a chance. Good playoff teams typically have at least three reliable starting pitchers in the postseason.

The Dodgers’ bullpen is a strength. Barring a setback, LA’s relief core will give them a chance.

Chris Taylor and Max Muncy are the X-Factors on offense for this ball club. We know that Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith are going to perform well. JD Martinez will also give the lineup a boost. But if Muncy and Taylor rebound, as they both have been All-Stars in the past, that will deepen the lineup without question. And that would be beneficial for a potential World Series run.

All things considered, the Dodgers are in line for another strong campaign. Sure, they might not win 111 games again, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them win the NL West and get things going for a magical October.