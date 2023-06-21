The Los Angeles Dodgers made corresponding roster moves involving two pitchers on Wednesday. LA called up Michael Grove and placed Shelby Miller on the injured list with neck pain, the team announced.

Grove's quite literal up and down 2023 continues with his latest stint with the Dodgers. The 26-year-old made the Opening Day roster then spent over a month on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. He was activated on June 3 only to be sent down to Triple-A on June 16. Five days later, he finds himself back with the big league club.

Grove has struggled mightily with the Dodgers in eight starts this season, allowing 27 runs in 30 innings for an 8.10 ERA. He allowed four runs across five innings in his last start, a comeback win for the Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox on June 15.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miller on the other hand has been a reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Dodgers this season. The 12-year veteran has a 2.40 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 30 innings of work. He had a 1.23 ERA in his first 13 outings before allowing four runs across his next three appearances. He's surrendered two runs in 10 innings since.

The Dodgers are desperately trying to improve their pitching staff as their chances at another NL West title are starting to slip ever so slightly. LA is 24th in team ERA and has the second-worst bullpen ERA in the league at 5.01.

Currently sitting at 40-33, the Dodgers are four games back of the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West and hold the final wild card spot in the National League.