The Los Angeles Dodgers struck gold when they signed Shohei Ohtani in MLB Free Agency. LA's wallet was also struck hard, as the team and Ohanti agreed to a 10-year $700 million contract. However, Ohtani will not pocket all of the money immediately after a shocking report surfaced. Now, fans are questioning the legitimacy of the move.

Ohtani will defer $68 million per year of his $70 million annual salary throughout his 10-year, $700 million with Los Angeles, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

After his contract period is up, the remainder of the deferred money will be paid out to him incrementally. This move allows the team to continue to spend more during Ohtani's tenure.

Here are some noteworthy reactions from baseball fans on X:

baseball fans getting a glimpse of boehly loopholes https://t.co/VspZq3MIYP pic.twitter.com/AkGiIawuHO — ryan 🇵🇸 (@ryanjmck_) December 11, 2023

One fan summed up concerns well in his simple X post: “Can't be allowed. This isn't good for the game.” LA's contract move is reportedly not against the rules though.

Teams in the market for Ohanti knew he would command a hefty contract, as he is one of the most talented baseball players of the modern era. Ohtani wants to maximize his earnings, but he also wants to win, which is why the move to defer a sum of salary makes sense. Still, the reported amount he will defer is shocking.

Nevertheless, Ohtani is on a mission to help the Dodgers make a deep MLB Playoff run and win championships. The superstar baseball talent is a two-time AL MVP and is one of the most productive players in the league.

Could he and the franchises' recent move spell more free agent landings in LA? One X user seems to believe so:

shohei ohtani probably the only mlb player who can do this because he also makes $40mil+ from his endorsements alone still, this is insane and doing this means he wants the dodgers to get a certain free agent from japan https://t.co/IQE0mb9ygr pic.twitter.com/qizLc1kiEB — ❄️🧋 VforVera¹⁷🧋❄️ (@VforVintageVera) December 11, 2023

Outside of Ohtani, the Dodgers boast the might of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Nevertheless, the team wants to continue to add support around its stars to avenge its postseason showings from the last few years.

Shohei Ohtani seems to be all in on his aspirations in Los Angeles. His latest contract move gives LA more immediate flexibility with how they spend their money.