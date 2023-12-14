Will Shohei Ohtani's fresh start with Dodgers away from the Angels be the catalyst for a World Series title?

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' new standout two-way star, was vocal about his dedication to winning at a press conference on Thursday.

Despite playing alongside great talents like Mike Trout, Ohtani’s tenure with the Angels has not translated into the desired team success. Now, as he embarks on a new chapter with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani’s focus is unwavering.

“I do prioritize winning. That’s at the top of my list,” he said, as reported by The Athletic's Sam Blum on X, formerly Twitter.

After signing on Dec. 11, Shohei Ohtani thanked the Dodgers and fans alike for the welcome, promising them a winning future: “I can say 100% that you, the Dodgers organization, and I share the same goal – to bring World Series parades to the streets of Los Angeles,” Ohhetani stated, underlining his and the team's aligned ambitions​​.

The unprecedented move to the Dodgers, backed by a massive $700 million contract, raises expectations for Ohtani to transform these goals into reality. While he may not have the MLB postseason experience of some of his teammates, such as Mookie Betts, Ohtani is not short on leadership or the drive to achieve collective success. His recent triumph as the leader of the Japanese National Team at the World Baseball Classic against top American talent is a testament to his capabilities on the international stage​​.

With the Dodgers' experienced roster and Ohtani’s 100% commitment to victory, the stage is set for him to join the ranks of World Series champions. It’s a matter of time before Ohtani’s pursuit of winning is no longer just a personal endeavor but a shared triumph with the Dodgers.