Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to have a 50/50 season on Thursday. The Los Angeles Dodgers star stepped to the plate in the 7th inning against the Miami Marlins on Thursday with 51 stolen bases and 49 home runs to his credit in 2024. He had also already recored four hits in the game and was a triple shy of the cycle. Although Shohei did not hit the triple, he smashed a home run the opposite way to give him 50 homers for the season.

Additionally, Ohtani surpassed Shawn Green for the most home runs hit in a single-season in Dodgers' franchise history. The MLB world knew Ohtani had a chance to accomplish the feat soon, but the fact that he did it in such dominant fashion is the perfect example of how talented the Dodgers star truly is.

Ohtani's historic feat had the MLB world going wild.

MLB world reacts to Shohei Ohtani's historic feat

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared perspective on Ohtani's moment.

“In his first year with a new team … In the same season his closest friend stole $16 million from him … While rehabbing from reconstructive elbow surgery … On a day in which he went 5 for 5 with two homers and two stolen bases … Shohei Ohtani created the 50/50 Club,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

NBA legend Magic Johnson shared a message on behalf of the Dodgers' ownership group.

“On behalf of the @Dodgers’ Ownership Group, I want to congratulate Shohei on being the 1st in MLB History to have a 50/50 season!

“Dodger Fans, we got a chance to be a part of MLB history!”

The Dodgers were obviously thrilled to see Ohtani make such impressive history.

“HISTORY! SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE ONLY MEMBER OF THE 50/50 CLUB,” the team's account on X shared.

Ben Verlander of Fox Sports made a bold claim about the Dodgers star.

“SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE FIRST PLAYER IN BASEBALL HISTORY TO GO 50/50!! GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME!!”

Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation echoed a similar sentiment.

“Shohei Ohtani is now 5-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, a single, seven runs batted in, three runs scored and two stolen bases. He's the first member in MLB history to join the 50/50 club. He got a curtain call and standing ovation on the road in Miami. Greatest ever.”

Former MLB star Jose Canseco congratulated Ohtani on the feat.

“Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani for being the first member in the 50/50 club.”

The MLB account on X had a simple but honest message for Ohtani.

“Shohei Ohtani, you are amazing.”

Ohtani's unbelievable season

Some people around the MLB world were not sure if Ohtani would be an MVP candidate in 2024. After all, the fact that he pitched in previous seasons helped his argument. In 2024, though, Ohtani has not pitched a single inning due to injury.

Yet, Ohtani has taken a step forward offensively. He is crushing home runs at an elite rate while causing havoc on the base paths. Even though he isn't pitching, Ohtani is still accomplishing things on the field that we haven't seen before.