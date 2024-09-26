The history-making baseball that came off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will be auctioned off starting on Friday, despite the legal efforts taken by an 18-year-old. The soon-to-be three-time MVP became the founder of the 50-50 club when he blasted a home run in the Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park last week, indisputably establishing himself as one of the most remarkable forces baseball has ever known.

What has been disputed, however, is the ownership of this epic and extremely profitable baseball. The aforementioned young adult male filed a lawsuit claiming that the ball was forcibly taken from his grasp after he says he secured it. A Miami, Florida judge is denying his temporary restraining order, though, per cllct's Darren Rovell, which will ensure that a bidding war takes place at Goldin Auctions.

Prospective buyers will have until Oct. 16 to attempt to purchase Ohtani's 50th home run ball, with the bid opening at $500 thousand. Considering how valuable this piece of memorabilia is, there was bound to be some conflict. When life-changing dollar figures are in play, chaos will follow. It can be difficult to discern who rightfully possesses a baseball following a free-for-all, but the judge does not appear to be at odds.

The auction will continue as scheduled. Shohei Ohtani surely would have preferred to reach a deal to obtain his milestone baseball. He is batting. 303 with 53 homers, 56 stolen bases, 125 RBIs and an eye-popping 1.027 OPS this season. If his entire 2024 MLB campaign could be put on auction, one would have to think it would produce some hefty bids.

It will not be remembered quite as fondly without a triumphant ending, however. Ohtani hopes to enjoy a grand postseason debut starting next week. The Dodgers' seeding must still be sorted out, but they will once again be under significant pressure to win a World Series in a 162-game season. If Ohtani helps them achieve that elusive objective, there might be a couple more mementos headed to the auction house.