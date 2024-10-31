Shohei Ohtani is already more than justified in his decision to sign for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season. After not making the playoffs in every season of his career prior to 2024, the Dodgers managed to win the World Series title in his first season with the team after a resounding 7-6 comeback win over the New York Yankees in Game 5.

This World Series crown simply caps off what an incredible season Ohtani has had in his maiden year with the Dodgers. He is proving that he's well worth the $700 million contract he signed, and now, he's checking off the boxes of everything there is to achieve in his career.

It's not quite clear if anyone could have a more fruitful season than the one Ohtani had in 2024. He became the first player to hit at least 50 home runs and steal at least 50 bases in a year, and he is on track to win another MVP award, which would be the third of his career. Moreover, he's also now the holder of the Dodgers' single-season home run record, dethroning Shawn Green.

Some may chalk up the Dodgers' World Series triumph to their financial might, which has allowed them to stockpile plenty of talented players on the roster, including Ohtani. But they had to weather plenty of adversity to get to where they are, and they deserve plenty of credit for exorcising their past playoff demons to win their second World Series trophy in the span of five years.

Shohei Ohtani takes a backseat for the Dodgers in the World Series

After torching the New York Mets in the NLCS, Shohei Ohtani did not have himself the most productive World Series for the Dodgers. While his lack of production barely mattered in the end, as the Dodgers still triumphed over the Yankees, the next order of business for Ohtani will be to be at his best should he make it back to the biggest stage in the MLB playoffs.

In 19 at-bats across five games, Ohtani recorded just two hits, with one of them being a double. He did not drive in a single run, and he drew just two walks, and overall, it was a struggle for him while leading the Dodgers' top of the order. Of course, it's important to note that Ohtani did suffer an injury to his left shoulder earlier in the series, which surely hampered his level of play.

Nevertheless, Ohtani can now call himself a World Series champion — something that may not have transpired had he stayed with the Los Angeles Angels.