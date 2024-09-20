Shohei Ohtani made history during the Los Angeles Dodgers 20-4 beatdown of the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Ohtani became the first player ever to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. The NL MVP frontrunner started the game needing just two homers and one steal to reach the remarkable record. And it’s only fitting that he’d set the mind-blowing single-season mark with a mind-blowing single-game statline. Ohtani went 6-6 with two doubles, three dingers, 10 RBI, four runs scored and two steals. He now has 51 home runs and 51 steals in his unforgettable campaign.

Throughout the remarkable season with the Dodgers Ohtani has been joined by a faithful companion. His dog Decoy. And Decoy was with Ohtani for his record-setting night as the superstar DH wore special custom cleats featuring a photo of the pup, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Looks like Decoy is heading to Cooperstown.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani wore special Decoy cleats on his 50/50 night

Ohtani’s good boy became a social media sensation after he was introduced to the world during his master’s acceptance speech for winning the MVP with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. The Dodgers decided to host a bobblehead night featuring Ohtani and Decoy – the second Ohtani bobblehead giveaway of the season.

During his special night at Dodger Stadium, Decoy even threw out the first pitch. Ohtani carried him out to the mound where the pup patiently waited before picking up the ball and carrying it to his owner who was set up behind the plate.

The special Decoy-decorated cleats aren’t the first time Ohtani used his dog to make a fashion statement. Decoy went viral when Shohei revealed an image of his best friend in the lining of his jacket at the 2024 All-Star game.

The Dodgers signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract during the offseason. Despite being limited to designated hitter duties as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, the two-time MVP has paid off for the team. In addition to his incredible play, which has helped the Dodgers clinch a playoff berth, Ohtani’s presence has brought in an extra $6.5 million in advertising money this season. The Dodgers just need to cover the $693.5 million difference.