The Los Angeles Dodgers are determined to give the people all the Shohei Ohtani they can handle this season. The Dodgers hosted their second Ohtani bobblehead giveaway of the season Wednesday. This time the collectible features the two-time MVP and his dog Decoy.

In honor of his own bobblehead night, Decoy was invited to throw out the first pitch of the Dodgers’ game against the Baltimore Orioles, per Dodger Blue on X. The talented pup was carried out to the mound by his famous owner. Decoy waited obediently on the bump while Ohtani took his position behind home plate. The good boy then grabbed the ball and carried it to his master to complete the ceremony.

Ohtani is having an incredible debut season for the Dodgers after signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the team. While he’s unable to pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Ohtani has more than made up for it as LA’s designated hitter.

The Dodgers celebrate the dog days of summer

The seven-year veteran is the frontrunner for NL MVP and he became just the sixth player ever to join the 40/40 club, with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season. Through four innings of play during his bobblehead night Ohtani hit his 42nd homer and stole his 41st base.

The Dodgers created a buzz with the first Ohtani-based giveaway as 50,000+ fans filled the stadium hoping to get their hands on one of the 40,000 figurines the team was handing out. This time around, the Dodgers included Decoy in the giveaway and also added a limited number of gold bobbleheads. The gold version has already popped up for resale on eBay. But the first one was given to Ohtani and Decoy prior to the game, per the Dodgers' official account on X.

Fans got their first look at Decoy during Ohtani’s MVP acceptance video in 2023. After signing with the Dodgers as a free agent, Shohei revealed his pup’s name. Decoy continues to grab headlines as he’s been celebrated by diplomats and helped his owner make a fashion statement at the 2024 All-Star game.