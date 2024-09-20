Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 6-6 with three home runs during the team's 20-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Ohtani also became the first player to reach the 50-50 club. Ohtani's historic day led to no shortage of reaction from around the sports world. In fact, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was left in a state of disbelief.

“THIS GUY IS UNREAL!!!! WOWZERS,” LeBron wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was an unbelievable day for Ohtani. He broke the Dodgers' single-season home run record with his 50th homer of the year. He proceeded to launch his 51st home run in his next at-bat.

The Dodgers star may end up having a 55-55 campaign with the way he is playing right now. Heck, 60-60 may be on the table. Ohtani is locked in at the plate and on the base paths, and he will probably add to his home run and stolen base totals before the regular season comes to an end.

Of course, Ohtani accomplished another feat that he is extremely proud of on Thursday.

Shohei Ohtani set for first career playoff appearance

Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. Expectations were high for the two-way phenom. Ohtani ultimately earned three All-Star selections in Anaheim and won two American League MVP Awards. However, Ohtani never reached the postseason with the team.

Of course, it wasn't Ohtani's fault. Even Mike Trout has only played in a total of three postseason contests with the Angels. The organization has simply struggled to build a contender.

Nevertheless, Ohtani wanted to win. He was linked to a number of different teams throughout the offseason but ended up signing with the Dodgers. And now he is set to play in the playoffs for the first time.

MLB needs its best players in the postseason. For many years, Ohtani and Trout were MLB's best players. Yet, they consistently missed the playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani's presence in the playoffs is the best possible thing for the league. And he is excited for the opportunity to play under the bright lights of October.