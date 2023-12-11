Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract is much more than Mike Trout originally predicted he would make in MLB free agency

Shohei Ohtani recently agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal surprised a lot of people around the MLB world, as Ohtani was expected to receive somewhere around $500-$600 million. Ohtani's former teammate Mike Trout's contract prediction for Ohtani was shattered by the two-way phenom's agreement with the Dodgers.

“I think he's anywhere between five and six ($500-$600 million),” Trout said previously on Mookie Betts' podcast, via B/R Walk-Off. “I ask a lot of people this, how many years do you think he has of doing both (hitting and pitching)? Five or six? That's tough bro. I mean, you know, we play everyday. We know how to grind.

“I gotta give it to him, bro. He works, man. But I think anywhere between five and six.”

In all fairness to Trout, the majority of the MLB world likely agreed with his prediction. There were stirrings about Ohtani potentially receiving more money prior to his elbow injury. But with Ohtani set to undergo Tommy John surgery for a second time, anything over $600 million seemed unlikely.

And then the Dodgers and Ohtani shattered just about everyone's prediction with their lucrative contract agreement.

The deal, of course, brings Ohtani's time in Anaheim to an end. It's unfortunate that the Los Angeles Angels were not able to find success despite featuring Ohtani and Trout on the same roster.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout's time as teammates comes to an end

Trout received a massive contract of his own from the Angels, signing a 12-year, $426 million extension with the team in 2019. Trout could have possibly received more in free agency, but he was content with the deal and opted to remain with the Angels.

He is a great player. There is no question about that. However, Trout's decision to stay in Anaheim hasn't led to winning.

The loyalty is admirable, though. But in the end, Ohtani and Trout made different decisions. Shohei's rumored primary focus is on winning, something he should be able to accomplish with his new team.

Trout, meanwhile, will continue trying to help the Angels start winning once again. That will be difficult for a ball club that has not reached the playoffs since 2014.

Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, will likely get to finally experience competitive baseball in October. It would not be surprising to see Ohtani become a multi-time World Series champion with the Dodgers.