The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in their first year with Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star signed a $700 million contract with deferred money so the team could add around him. They met that expectation, bringing in Teoscar Hernandez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. USA Today's Bob Nightengale caught up with Ohtani about his first year with the Dodgers and what life is like as a $700 million man.

“This exceeded my expectations,” Ohtani told Nightengale through interpreter Matt Hidaka, “Obviously the first time I made the playoffs. We won the World Series. What more can you ask for?”

Ohtani continued, “It’s very humbling. Obviously, I appreciate it. I’m very thankful for what I have, just how everybody has been supportive of me. That being said, what I do doesn’t really change. I’m going to continue to focus on the sport of baseball and just try to get better each day, laying it all on the field and doing the best I can.”

Ohtani had a historic season in his first year with the Dodgers. While rehabbing a UCL injury, he did not pitch this season. So he decided to become the best base stealer in the league. He put up the first 50-homer, 50-steal season in MLB history and now is set to hit the mound.

Shohei Ohtani has a lot to live up to in second year with the Dodgers

The Dodgers entered the World Series with a deficiency in starting pitching. With Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow hurt, there were very few pitchers to choose from. They still smoked the Yankees in five games but decided that they would not have that happen again. Blake Snell turned heel and joined the Dodgers to fortify their rotation.

Adding Ohtani to the rotation not only makes their group the strongest in the league but also improves his MVP odds. He became the first designated hitter to win the MVP award, crushing Francisco Lindor. While he is pitching, he is almost impossible to beat. The only year he has stayed healthy and lost the award was Aaron Judge's 62 home-run season.

If Ohtani has a great pitching season for him, he will still be the third-best pitcher on the Dodgers. Yamamoto was fantastic when healthy in his first MLB season. And Blake Snell has won two Cy Young Awards. Despite his epic offensive season, Ohtani has the chance to have an even better season next year.