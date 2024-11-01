One cannot minimize the appeal of a historic $700 million contract, but competing for a championship was a big selling point for Shohei Ohtani last offseason. Ohtani deferred an unprecedented amount of his salary in part to allow the Los Angeles Dodgers the financial flexibility to add to their already vast wealth of talent. The soon-to-be National League MVP is immediately receiving vindication for his free agency decision.

The Japanese juggernaut waited six years to reach the MLB playoffs, and in his first year in Dodger Blue, Ohtani is a champion. Los Angeles was overflowing with emotions and excitement as the franchise and community tied a grand bow on a successful 2024 season. Ohtani tried to comprehend the lively scene during Friday's World Series parade.

“I'm totally overwhelmed with the amount of fans who are here,” he told SportsNet LA's David Vassegh via MLB's X account. “It's been an incredible year. I am so happy that I was able to contribute. The fans and everybody have been so welcoming.”

Shohei Ohtani helps Dodgers reach the MLB apex once again

Ohtani did not enjoy the personal World Series glory that many fans expected him to seize– went 2-for-19 in five game versus the New York Yankees– but he showed remarkable determination by pushing through a partial dislocation on his left shoulder. Moreover, the Dodgers would not have claimed baseball's top prize without his herculean contributions throughout 2024.

The 30-year-old superstar batted .310 and became the first player to ever record at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases (had 59) in a single campaign. In a year when he was singularly focused on offense, Ohtani achieved possibly the greatest season in Dodgers franchise history. His value could somehow increase to sky-scraping heights, since he will resume pitching in 2025.

There is no need to look ahead just yet, though. Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles should savor this landmark accomplishment. The vision has quickly morphed into reality.