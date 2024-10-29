Shohei Ohtani suffered a concerning shoulder injury in Game 2 of the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers still won the game 4-2, but Ohtani's injury was far from ideal. Ohtani sent a text message after the game to the team's group chat, though, and provided an important update.

“Nice game, guys,” Ohtani wrote in the text, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. “Last time, Bellinger's shoulder was dislocated. This time, my shoulder was dislocated. This is a good sign for a world champion. I'll do my best to play the day after tomorrow. See you in New York.”

Ohtani was referring to Cody Bellinger, who suffered a shoulder injury of his own in the 2020 postseason. Yet, LA still went on to earn a Fall Classic victory. Ohtani said that his injury is a “good sign for a world champion,” sharing an encouraging angle on a concerning situation.

Shohei Ohtani did play in Game 3 and he went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored. Despite not being at 100 percent from a health standpoint, Ohtani still made an impact in the Dodgers' 4-2 victory.

Passan wrote in the ESPN article that Ohtani's text message “invigorated” the Dodgers. The results were evident as Freddie Freeman stayed scorching hot at the plate with a first inning home run in Game 3 to silence the Yankees' fans at Yankee Stadium. Walker Buehler turned in an excellent outing on the mound and the Dodgers ultimately took a 3-0 series lead.

The series is not over. Anything can happen. The Yankees need to take it one game at a time as they try to make history and erase the 3-0 World Series deficit. However, there is no denying the fact that the Dodgers are in the driver's seat at the moment.

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:08 PM EST as Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers look to win the World Series.