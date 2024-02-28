The Los Angeles Dodgers will be thrust under the microscope all yearlong, but the only time period that truly matters for this World Series or bust ballclub is October. Though, with the number of virtuosos on the roster, remaining indifferent for the entire regular season is an exceedingly difficult thing to do. It becomes near-impossible with Shohei Ohtani at the forefront.
A late-February exhibition game instantly transformed into a lively coronation when the Japanese juggernaut made his spring training debut with the Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox. The fans' rabid enthusiasm was eventually rewarded after Ohtani blasted a two-run home-run in the fifth inning. The two-time MVP was grateful to finally be in action for his new team and fan base.
“It was definitely a big first step,’’ Ohtani said after the 9-6 win, per USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale. “The biggest thing, I was able to finish off the game without any problems.”
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has officially arrived
The 29-year-old underwent elbow surgery last September and thus was held out of the lineup until Tuesday. He is unable to pitch this season, but his elite power looks to be intact. If Ohtani can shake off all the rust by the Dodgers' first series– two showdowns with the San Diego Padres in South Korea on March 20 and 21– then he should be able to treat MLB fans to a long ball palooza right from the start.
Everyone should be ready after this tune-up. And Shohei Ohtani should also be prepared to begin his Dodgers career after the warm welcome he received from the crowd in Phoenix, Arizona's Camelback Ranch (spring training stadium).
“I definitely felt the energy of the crowd,’’ Shotime said. “I really appreciated it. I’m really happy that I was able to make it back on time to play in front of the fans.’’
And so, the love affair begins.