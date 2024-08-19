Even when Shohei Ohtani is in the throes of a season-low slump, he manages to dazzle fans with his amazing power and smooth swing. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is mashing his way towards a third-career MVP award, remaining one of the most impactful players in the game despite only being a designated hitter.

But the Dodgers can still use some starting pitching depth. Although the organization has actively sought reinforcements since this past offseason, the rotation is in a precarious and uncertain state with less than six weeks remaining in the regular season. Consequently, some desperate fans have pondered a scenario in which Ohtani actually returns to the mound for the playoffs.

The Japanese native has unknowingly fueled this idea based on the progress he is making, but the front office is officially turning this lofty ambition into a fantasy.

“Shohei Ohtani may be recovering quite nicely from his Tommy John surgery, but forget the notion of the Dodgers bringing him to the pitcher’s mound this season,” USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports. “Simply, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said, it’s not happening.”

Shohei Ohtani is looking to clear a key hurdle

While it would have been undeniably epic to see Ohtani race from the dugout to the bullpen late in a playoff game, such an instance is just not feasible at this time. And so, the 2025 return plan remains intact. But there is reason for fans to be fired up.

Ohtani is hoping to start throwing from the mound in September and is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery. Although there will always be some concern about his health, especially following multiple UCL injuries, the 30-year-old has people believing he can come back even stronger than he was before.

Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 86 career starts. A Cy Young crown would cement his remarkable legacy and have many questioning if there will ever be a more talented player in the MLB. As it stands, though, Ohtani is already quite magnificent.

With 39 home runs and 37 stolen bases through just 122 games, he is poised to be the fastest man to ever reach the 40-40 club. The starting rotation is loaded with unpredictability, particularly when it comes to performing in the postseason, but maybe Ohtani's exceptional bat can still guide the Dodgers to the top.

Imagine how LA and the baseball world will react if this sensation leads his franchise to a World Series with only half of his powers in effect.