Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts keeps his eyes on the NL West divisional standings and isn’t afraid to admit it. However, the Dodgers’ spot at the division’s top could be in jeopardy for the first time in three years.

The Dodgers (72-52) lead the San Diego Padres (70-55) by three games, with the Arizona Diamondbacks behind the Padres by one game in the NL West division.

“I’d be lying if I said that no one’s watching the scoreboard and appreciating how good the rest of the teams in our division are playing,” Roberts told reporters, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “So that just puts the onus on us to play good baseball.”

The Dodgers won their division by 16 games last year and 22 games in 2022. The NL West hasn’t seen three teams finish within seven games of one another since 2009. Los Angeles has dominated its division for over a decade, winning ten divisional titles in 11 seasons.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, Padres’ Mike Shildt eyeing first place in NL West

Despite their 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, the Padres have been on a tear throughout August. Winners of 12 of their 15 games this month, including a seven-game win streak, the Padres are the Dodgers’ most prominent threat of losing their first-place standing atop the division.

And with Padres manager Mike Shildt anticipating Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return to the lineup, San Diego could catch up to the Dodgers’ three-game lead sooner rather than later. In his first season with San Diego, manager Shildt set out this goal of winning the division from the outset of the 2024 season, per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell

“Our goals haven’t changed at any point during the season,” Shildt said. “It’s been to win the division. We know it’s a tall order and a competitive division. We’re just going about playing and taking care of our business.”

The Dodgers’ opponents left on their remaining schedule are slightly more challenging than the Padres'. However, the difference in each team’s opponents’ combined winning percentages is razor-thin, according to AZcentral.com’s Jeremy Cluff.

“The Dodgers’ remaining opponents have a .495 win percentage, but the Padres’ remaining foes are at .488,” Cluff wrote. “Giving them an easier schedule down the stretch.”

After losing to the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Saturday, the Dodgers returned to their winning ways by beating the Cardinals 2-1 on Sunday. They’re now 7-3 in their last ten outings.