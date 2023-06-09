The Los Angeles Dodgers are never ones to be complacent. Following their recent struggles, which included consecutive collapses versus the Cincinnati Reds, manager Dave Roberts is shaking things up.

Right-handed pitcher and former second-round pick Michael Grove will not make his scheduled start Friday in Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies, with LA instead opting to go the opener route with reliever Victor Gonzalez. Grove is expected to follow out of the bullpen, according to SportsNet LA's David Vassegh.

Few fans would have expected a team brimming with arm talent like the Dodgers to take this unconventional approach. Though, injuries to many of their key starters across the first two months-plus of the regular season have forced management to consider alternative options. Grove, who was one of those aforementioned sidelined pitchers, allowed four runs and two homers in five innings against the New York Yankees last Saturday in his first outing since April 20.

Obviously, a matchup with big boppers like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner is fairly daunting for a player trying to find his groove. After losing five of their last seven games, the Dodgers need to set the tone early. Gonzalez is posting a 2.81 ERA in 16 innings pitched this season.

It is unclear if this is a move made specifically for the first game of this weekend set versus the Phillies, or if it will be a regular occurrence. Noah Syndergaard would be another candidate to be swapped for an opener, had he not already been placed on the IL. Julio Urias is coming back, so LA is probably not too concerned about tinkering with its rotation.

Nevertheless, it is quite surreal to see the Dodgers using an opener and trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by one-and-a-half games in the month of June. Maybe the only way to restore normalcy is to embrace the bizarre.