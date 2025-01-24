Star relief pitcher Tanner Scott gave his first reaction to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 2024 All-Star is another critical addition to the defending champs as the franchise looks to be the first since the 2000 Yankees to win consecutive World Series titles. Despite playing in only six postseason games, the 30-year-old has shown that he can play his best baseball in October with zero runs given up in 5.1 total innings.

And Scott confirmed in an interview with MLB Network earlier today that he's ready to embrace an even bigger stage in 2025.

“The biggest thing that I want to do is just win. I don't care when I pitch, I just want to win…they (the Dodgers) were the first ones to contact me. That right there shows you they want you, and I've never heard anything bad about them from the player side nor the family side. They're a winning team, they have a great lineup, a great pitching staff. It's going to be fun”

Tanner Scott is a critical addition to a team looking to attack the 2025 season

Tanner Scott's four-year deal with the Dodgers is the kind of signing a championship franchise makes. The Warren, Ohio native is renowned for his versatility and work rate throughout the MLB. He has surpassed the 70-inning mark in two straight seasons and looks to be peaking precisely at this point in his career.

After some uneven years with the Baltimore Orioles early on, Scott began to find his groove with the Miami Marlins. This improvement led to a stellar 2024 season, where the lefty picked up twelve saves and 24 holds on a 2.31 earned run average. Scott's 2024 season was even better as he made his first All-Star team and was eventually dealt to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster midseason trade.

After a successful spell in San Diego, the veteran reliever is looking to take that next step with the franchise that eliminated him last postseason. The Padres gave the Dodgers their biggest scare in October, taking the eventual champs to a decisive Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

At one point, Los Angeles was down in this series, 2-1, heading into Petco Park. Scott's signing, therefore, was not only a major gain for the Dodgers but also a significant loss to one of their biggest threats in the National League.

The defending champs are ultimately not playing this offseason with the multiple additions they've made. And with a roster squarely in its prime and a two-superstar in Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to pitch during the 2025 season, it will take an extraordinary effort for anyone to get in this team's way.