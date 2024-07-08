Teoscar Hernandez is enjoying a strong first season for the Los Angeles Dodgers — one that's landed him a spot in the All-Star Game. With the Home Run Derby field also taking shape, Hernandez is hoping for more.

The 31-year-old outfielder has swatted 19 home runs so far in 2024, putting him on track to eclipse his career high of 32, which he hit in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Yeah, yeah. Why not?” Hernandez told reporters on Sunday about whether he would be interested in participating in the Derby. “Obviously, in my career, I wanted to be a part of it, see how it feels. Why not try to go for it and win everything?”

Hernandez was named to the All-Star team for the second time in his career after narrowly missing out on a starting spot in fan voting. He was named a reserve on Sunday when Major League Baseball revealed the full AL and NL rosters.

If Hernandez does get the coveted Derby invite, he already has stiff competition around him. Pete Alonso confirmed on Sunday that he will participate in his fifth consecutive Home Run Derby as he looks to match Ken Griffey Jr. with his all-time best third win. Alec Bohm (Phillies), Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), and Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) have all confirmed their participation as well.

Teoscar Hernandez is out to prove he still has pop

Teoscar Hernandez didn't have a bad year in 2023; he still hit .258 with 26 home runs. However, he also struck out 211 times and hit for a .741 OPS — both career worsts.

That led him to a one-year contract with the Dodgers after spending his first eight seasons in the American League.

“A lot of people expected me to not perform well after last season,” Hernandez said. “But in my mind, I was just working hard. I know the things that I know I can do on the baseball field. And, you know, when you work hard and you put a lot of things, a lot of effort in, good things happen at the end of the day.”

With still half a season remaining, all indications are that Hernandez has bounced back at the plate. His home run rate (5%) is the highest and his strikeout rate (27.9%) the lowest since 2021. He also has a 126 OPS+, compared to 107 last year.

If Hernandez does score a Derby invite, his teammate, Freddie Freeman, has plenty of confidence In his chances.

“I think he’d do just fine,” Freeman said with a laugh. “He can punish a baseball. If he wants to do it, I’ll put all my chips on him.”

Freeman participated in the Home Run Derby himself in 2018, losing his first-round matchup to Bryce Harper.

He also has the confidence of his manager, Dave Roberts.

“He wants it … so hopefully it works out,” Roberts said. “If he wants to go out there and hit a bunch of homers and make the fans go crazy, have at it.”

Another one of Hernandez's teammates, Shohei Ohtani, has already opted out of the Derby. Ohtani is leading the National League in home runs with 28 heading into play on July 8. Hernandez ranks fifth in homers and his slugging percentage (.483) has him in the top 15 in the league.