As if making his first MLB All-Star appearance close to home wasn’t enough, Bobby Witt Jr. will participate in the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas next week. The Kansas City Royals star shortstop announced his involvement in the competition on social media Monday afternoon, a day after he was named an American League All-Star.

Witt is the fourth player to claim a spot in the Derby, joining fellow All-Stars Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies. Two-time Derby champion Pete Alonso is also in the field and will try to become the second player to win it three times alongside Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

Witt did not take much convincing to say yes to the Derby. The 24-year-old grew up just outside of Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers and host of MLB's 2024 All-Star festivities, where his father spent 11 of his 16 MLB seasons.

After earning an All-Star nod, slugging it out in the Derby was an easy choice for Witt.

“I’m just going to enjoy it, and whatever happens, happens,” Witt said, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers. “Just have fun being back in Texas.”

Witt is the fifth Royals player to swing in the MLB Home Run Derby and the first since Salvador Perez in 2021. Mike Moustakas, Danny Tartabull and Bo Jackson also participated in a Derby as Royals players.

Witt leading Royals on playoff charge

The Royals are not in a playoff spot as it currently stands, but it is shaping up to be an exciting summer in Kansas City. At 49-43, the Royals are eight wins shy of topping their season total from 2023 and are on pace to finish with a winning record for the first time since they won the World Series in 2015.

Bobby Witt Jr., as expected, has been the catalyst for the Royals' breakout season. He's put together an MVP-caliber first half and should remain in the running for the award through the end of the year.

Witt leads Major League Baseball with 119 hits and tops the American League with 25 doubles. He has not missed a game this season, putting up an impressive .324/.372/.564 slash line with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs. He's also tied for second in the MLB in runs scored and fifth in stolen bases.

Although the Royals suffered consecutive series losses last week, it was not because Witt didn’t perform. He casually collected 12 hits in 24 at-bats, including three doubles and three home runs, accounting for 14 total runs (RBI and runs combined) in six games. Witt struck out only three times during that span.

Witt improved last season from his rookie year in 2022 and appears to be getting even better in 2024. Kansas City has been looking for a true superstar for a while and has definitely found one in their young shortstop.

The Royals put their faith in Bobby Witt Jr. by giving him an 11-year contract before the season. He is rewarding them already with unbelievable play and has a chance to put the Royals in the national spotlight with a strong showing in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.