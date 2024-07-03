Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby would certainly attract more eyes to the event. However, with the Dodgers holding sky-high aspirations, fans will need to wait at least another year before they can watch Ohtani send baseballs to the moon; at least in the Derby.

Ohtani is not planning on participating in the Home Run Derby, both he and manager Dave Roberts said, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Ohtani was interested and knew fans would want him to be involved. However, as he continues to rehab from injury, the Dodgers decided it wasn't worth the risk to have Ohtani in the Home Run Derby.

“The reason he came to the Dodgers was to win a championship. And it's not solely his responsibility to carry Major League Baseball,” Roberts said of Ohtani. “He is a guy who is very in-tune with responsibility. He signed up to play for the Dodgers and to take care of himself the best way he can. So I think in any other normal situation, where he wasn't rehabbing, I think he'd love to participate.”

“But then you layer on something that is so unique to anyone, the volume of swings, the intensity of it, it would just be a disappointment for not only Shohei, the Dodgers and also the fans if something were to happen during something like that, which is an exhibition, essentially. So I know it's weighed heavy on him. But him alone playing, he's done a lot for the game of baseball, obviously.”

Ohtani is working his way back from from the second elbow injury of his career. After undergoing surgery, the generational superstar was shutdown from pitching. Los Angeles is hoping he can make a return to the mound in 2025. However, they aren't complaining about Ohtani's work solely from the plate this season.

Over his first 82 games with the Dodgers, Ohtani is hitting .316 with 26 home runs, 62 RBI and 16 stolen bases. His batting average and home run total both lead the National League.

With Ohtani's bat in the lineup, Los Angeles has earned a 53-33 record and an 8.5 game lead in the NL West. As they continue through their season, clinching a playoff spot and ultimately making a run to the World Series is the Dodgers' lone goal.

Still, Shohei Ohtani has shown interest in someday competing in the Home Run Derby. Perhaps once he is fully healthy, the Dodgers will give him that opportunity.

Shohei Ohtani finds power stroke

Ohtani's brilliance has come from his ability to succeed as both a hitter and pitcher. MLB hadn't seen a two-way star of his caliber arguably in league history. But focusing on Ohtani as just a hitter still shows one of the best bats in the league today.

Leading his league in home runs isn't something new for Ohtani. His 44 led the American League in his final year with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. Furthermore, he has at least 34 home runs every season since 2021. Ohtani has been an All-Star every campaign in that stretch.

While the Home Run Derby is all about the long ball, Shohei Ohtani has proven to be a well-rounded hitter on top of his home run potential. He holds a career .279 batting average with 499 RBI and 102 stolen bases. Ohtani is a two-time MVP, a three-time All-Star and a former Rookie of the Year.

He is also just three home runs away from the 200th moonshot of his MLB career. Fans might've likely to see Ohtani's power potential in a homerun-centric environment. But at least for now, the Dodgers want Ohtani's home runs to solely lead LA to victory.